- California just recorded its 10,000th death from the coronavirus. The grim milestone was reached on Thursday evening, and the state now has the third most deaths in the country, after New York and New Jersey, while Texas is catching up. [Chronicle / Johns Hopkins]
- As shares of Facebook soar, Mark Zuckerberg just became a centibillionaire: someone who is worth at least $100 billion. Shares in Facebook are up 30 percent so far this year, adding $22 billion to Zuckerberg's paper wealth. [CNN]
- A shooting in East Oakland around 10 p.m. Thursday night killed one man and injured three others. [Chronicle]
- A 34-year-old man was arrested for attempting to kidnap his ex-girlfriend in Redwood City. [CBS SF]
- Some of San Francisco's most beloved small businesses are saying "sad, quiet goodbyes" due to the pandemic. [Chronicle]
- The founder of a local kimchi and hot sauce business, Hyunjoo Albrecht, says she's swearing off working with tech companies after a decade of bad experiences. [KQED]
- Trump's blanket ban on all "transactions" involving TikTok and Chinese gaming company Tencent stands to have a serious impact on Bay Area companies where Tencent has been investing for years. [SF Business Times]
- San Franciscans are hovering around TPC Harding Park, despite restrictions, trying to spectate at the PGA Championship, which goes all weekend. [CBS SF]
Photo by Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize