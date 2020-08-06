- Like San Mateo County just did earlier this week, Sonoma County just approved an ordinance allowing government employees to fine individuals and businesses who defy COVID health orders. Fines for individuals will be $100, and for businesses, $10,000. [CBS SF]
- A union that represents California prison workers just filed a wide-ranging grievance against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation over its failure to prevent coronavirus outbreaks. [Chronicle]
- Nonprofit and community organizations are scrambling to find housing for the 18,000 or so inmates about to be granted early release from California prisons. [KTVU]
- Uber lost $1.8 billion in the second quarter because nobody wants to ride in a stranger's car right now. [CBS SF]
- A federal judge has ordered ICE to provide COVID-19 testing to everyone it has detained at its Mesa Verde Detention Facility in Bakersfield. [KRON4]
- San Diego County is now providing free testing at the border crossing. [KRON4]
- ICYMI, Oakland's Laney College is the latest to have its football team featured on the Netflix series Last Chance U. [ABC7]
Photo: Hari Nandakumar