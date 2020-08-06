This weekend would have been when we'd be heading out to Golden Gate Park for three days of music in the fog — with occasional appearances by the sun. But this is the year without Outside Lands, much like it's the year without Coachella, or Lollapalooza, or anything very fun at all.

As other festivals have done, Outside Lands will move online for a free, virtual event later this month, featuring videos of past performances from the festival's last 12 years. The whole thing will be broadcast on Twitch from August 28 to August 29

"Twitch’s live streaming service offers an unparalleled level of interaction and connection to enhance attendees’ experience at the virtual festival," say organizers from Another Planet Entertainment say in a release. "With its massive, vibrant community and unique engagement features, Inside Lands on Twitch will bring the best parts of an in-person festival online."

The broadcast will kick off at 4 p.m. PT on the 28th, three weeks later than the real festival would have kicked off, and available in your living room without any need for layers. It will also include interviews, along with many memorable performances that you may or may not have caught when they happened — the schedule usually being pretty packed, and you can only get to so many stages in an hour.

Festival organizers are also likely hoping that this virtual concert will remind people how much fun the real thing is, and buy their advance tickets for the August 2021 edition. Ever since announcing the cancellation for this year and the tickets for next year going on sale, the Outside Lands Instagram account has been rife with updates about the first two early-bird price tiers selling out for general admission — "Eager Beaver" VIP tickets have also sold out, but the second tier is still available. Three-day GA tickets now start at $395 (the Eager Beaver price was $375), and VIP starts at $835.

Next year's lineup is set to be the same as this year's, with Lizzo, Tame Impala, and The Strokes headlining.

"While we wish we were able to gather in Golden Gate Park this August, we are still looking forward to taking Outside Lands inside and celebrating all that makes the festival such a memorable experience," says Another Planet's Allen Scott. "Our hope is by sharing live performances and interviews from fan favorites and iconic sets from the archives, in addition to shining a spotlight on the small businesses and Bay Area community who are the heartbeat of our festival, we are providing a forum for fans to enjoy the many highlights of the festival safely at home."

Photo: Annie Lesser/SFist