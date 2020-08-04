- A 17-year-old was shot Monday night in Visitacion Valley and left with life-threatening injuries. [KRON4]
- A U-Haul truck stolen last weekend in Castro Valley as a local family was preparing to move to Utah has been recovered with at least some of their belongings intact. [CBS SF]
- A trackside fire early Tuesday morning was causing major delays on BART's Berryessa line in both directions. [Chronicle]
- The massive Apple Fire in Southern California is still burning out of control and is 7 percent contained as of this morning. [ABC7]
- A San Francisco judge on Monday denied a legal challenge brought by property owners to the city's pandemic eviction-protection ordinance. [CBS SF]
- A Vallejo couple together for 35 years both just died of COVID-19 within 11 days of each other. [ABC7]
- All about Karen Bass, the former speaker of the California State Assembly who is now head of the Congressional Black Caucus and a top contender for Biden's VP pick. [New York Times]
- The San Francisco Giants and other MLB teams that are just now heading out on the road have new guidelines to adapt to for team meetings and eating in hotels. [Associated Press]
Photo: Getty Images