- The decomposing remains of an unidentified man were found Tuesday in a construction bag by the side of a road in San Bruno. Police are trying to determine who the man was, or if he was the victim of a homicide. [CBS SF]
- A 56-year-old Alameda County sheriff's deputy has died from COVID complications. Deputy Oscar Rocha may have contracted the coronavirus while working at Santa Rita Jail during an outbreak there. [KTVU]
- The Oakland Zoo says it is set to reopen next week. [CBS SF]
- The Presidio Trust says it is on course to lose $20 million to $30 million this year, in part due to non-payment of rent by tenants. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco is setting up 40 "learning hubs" around the city in order to help disadvantaged students during a semester of remote classes. [CBS SF]
- One hair salon owner in San Jose is ignoring threats of fines by the DA and continuing to service clients indoors. [KRON4]
- Trump abruptly canceled the Jacksonville, Florida portion of the Republican National Convention next month, despite moving the convention out of North Carolina in order to make a point to the state's Democratic governor. [New York Times]
- Multiple Giants and Dodgers players took a knee during the anthem at the season-opening game Thursday night. [HuffPo]
- And, ICYMI, the Giants lost to the Bums 8 to 1. [CBS Sports]
Photo: Dave Francis