- SF's Ferry Building is apparently back open after being closed under the classification of being a shopping mall. Because it is also a transportation terminal, it has been allowed to reopen, along with all its interior retail shops. [KQED]
- A 42-year-old man who stabbed in SoMa on Wednesday reportedly has life-threatening injures. The man was stabbed Wednesday afternoon near South Van Ness and 12th Street. [Chronicle]
- The 22-square-mile Gold Fire in Lassen County is now 15-percent contained, and the 15-square-mile Hog Fire in the southern part of the county is now 26-percent contained. [CBS SF]
- Some Berkeley residents are working on a new street mural that says, "Reparations Now!" [Berkeleyside]
- San Francisco will not be getting off the state's watch list until COVID hospitalizations stabilize and/or decrease for three consecutive days. [Chronicle]
- A group of California Lyft drivers are pushing back on the company about being forced to purchase their own personal protective equipment. [CBS SF]
- Once again there is talk that TikTok might get sold to American investors in order to avoid major backlash from U.S. regulators and lawmakers who distrust the Chinese government. [CBS SF]
- Airbnb is reportedly mulling a merger with a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) in order to go public. [SF Business Times]
- Taylor Swift is reportedly dropping a new album tonight. [ABC7]
Photo: Eduardo Santos