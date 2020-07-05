- While there were no official firework displays in the Bay Area Saturday, firework activity still made the skies glow across the San Francisco Bay. Anecdotal accounts and reports say the pyrotechnic activity carried well into the wee hours of the evening, with firework activity in SF's Mission District and in East Oakland described as being notably active. [Twitter]
Happy 4th!! #EastOakland #Oakland pic.twitter.com/keSx3Vb7SS— Spencer: For Hire (@OakFoSho) July 5, 2020
San Francisco is quite literally popping off tonight. (View of #fireworks across the Mission District from Twin Peaks.)#FourthofJuly2020 #July4th #4thofJuly2020 #sanfrancisco pic.twitter.com/JsUVcV3YZq— Nora 🎉 (@MissNoraSF) July 5, 2020
- A SMART train struck a pedestrian in San Rafael Friday. The accident was first reported around 8 p.m. that nigh tand there appears to be no information available on the pedestrian’s condition; the involved SMART train was later inspected and cleared that day to continue operating. [KPIX]
- According to a report conducted in tandem with the real estate website Redfin and pet-sitting company Rover, San Francisco is one of the best places in America to raise your fur-child. The city's open parks, ample (though now temporarily closed) bring-your-dog-to-work offices, and a slew of other pet niceties make SF an apparaent dreamscape to have a pup, per the report. [SF Weekly]
- With steady increases in COVD-19 cases, San Francisco's contact tracers have never been busier — or more worried. [SFGate]
- Six people were injured in a series of shootings that carried out last night and into this morning around East Oakland. [East Bay Times]
- Yes, this year continues to test our collective sensibilities: Kayne West on Twitter last night announced he’s running for President... with Tesla CEO and Twitter thug Elon Musk rallying behind him with support. [Forbes]
- And take a hike today... literally. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Kew Li Wen