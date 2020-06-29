There will be no official Bay Area fireworks spectacles this year — though people in many corners of the region know all too well that their less law-abiding neighbors have a considerable stockpile of illegal fireworks that have been getting shot off for weeks now. So there will be fireworks on Saturday, just not the sanctioned kind.

The San Francisco fireworks on July Fourth are usually a pretty dismal affair in which tourists and a smattering of local families gather near Pier 39 to watch pyrotechnics that are half-obscured by low-lying fog. For some reason of weather patterns, Pride weekend is usually pretty lovely, and July Fourth weekend is, more often than not, socked in with fog.

Not so this year, at least according to the seven-day forecast from The Weather Channel. Saturday is looking clear and sunny with a high of 66, but the iPhone weather app has fooled us all before, so take that with a huge grain of salt. And there's nothing keeping a fog bank from rolling in at 5 p.m. on any given SF summer day.

But regardless of the weather, there will be no official SF fireworks at Pier 39 due to the pandemic, and all other Bay Area fireworks are canceled as well, as ABC 7 reports. Concord, Fremont, Orinda, and Redwood City are all hosting socially distanced, virtual celebrations — and I'm not sure what's worse, no fireworks or pre-recorded fireworks on a glorified Zoom call.

All small-town fireworks shows have been called off, and the down-home, old-timey July 4th parades that traditionally happen in the towns of Alameda, Novato, and Sonoma are all cancelled too.

The usual shenanigans with illegal shows are likely to happen on rooftops across the city, and in the middle of the streets throughout the Mission, in the Lower Haight, and elsewhere in the city — and even if you're wearing a mask you can still get your eye shot out! Be careful out there!

Photo: Cedric Letsch