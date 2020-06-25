- A suspected shoplifter died during an altercation with a Lucky grocery store employee in Antioch on Wednesday night. The 34-year-old man allegedly stopped breathing after attacking a 56-year-old employee and getting into a fight with him over allegedly stolen meat. [CBS SF]
- The Palo Alto Police Department has been hit with a federal civil rights lawsuit stemming from a July 2019 arrest. 24-year-old Julio Arevalo says he was illegally detained by officers and had his head slammed into the ground, resulting in a fractured orbital bone. [NBC Bay Area]
- Fireworks going off at all hours, weeks before the Fourth, are a problem all over the country, including in New York City. [Associated Press]
- A woman suspected of purposely coughing in the face of a baby in order to make a point to the child's mother about social distancing at a frozen yogurt shop is reportedly a San Jose school district employee. [Chronicle]
- A South Bay teenager is going around in a Batman costume giving meals to the homeless. [ABC7]
- The Oakland Unified School District has just voted to eliminate its police department, but will now need to make calls to the OPD. [ABC7]
- A team of astronomers at the California Institute of Technology says that a mysterious flash of light they observed last year was produced by the collision of two black holes being swallowed by a third, far larger black hole. [New York Times]
- The New York Times has been following Oakland bar The Hatch through the pandemic crisis, and now there's an update as the place reopens for outdoor service. [New York Times]
- And Mission Local has a diary of the pandemic, thus far, by one Mission District couple struggling to make ends meet.