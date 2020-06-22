- A nurse in Santa Rosa says she was assaulted and her vehicle was vandalized when she tried to drive through a protest on Saturday night. The woman tried to drive her SUV past a crowd at a 24-hour protest, and protesters say she did so at a reckless speed and nearly injured people. [CBS SF]
- The World Health Organization reported that Sunday marked a new record for the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases worldwide. 55,000 of those were found in Brazil, and the U.S. saw almost 37,000 new cases. [Associated Press]
- Half of the U.S. saw upticks in cases in recent days, and California now has the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. [KRON4]
- Sheriffs in Orange, Sacramento, Tulare, Fresno and Calaveras counties have all said it is not their responsibility to enforce Governor Newsom's mandatory mask-wearing order. [CNN Wire]
- The largest hospital in Lodi is ceasing to admit non-COVID patients following a surge in cases among staffers. [CBS SF]
- Oakland now has its own process for speeding up permitting for outdoor dining on sidewalks and other public spaces. [CBS SF]
- The Oakland City Council has changed its mind and now wants to sell its half of Coliseum site to the A's, because the city needs the money. [Chronicle]
- Patagonia has joined The North Face, REI and other companies pulling ads and boycotting Facebook over the company's failure to remove "hateful lies and dangerous propaganda." [CBS SF]
- Apple's Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC) begins today... virtually. [ABC7]
