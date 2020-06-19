- The Chronicle has a feature in which a handful of Bay Area coronavirus survivors talk about their experiences, and how the disease has altered their lives. By and large they report lingering impacts and a very long recovery ahead. [Chronicle]
- The San Francisco Public Library is looking at a phased reopening in which some branches will reopen this summer. [Hoodline]
- Alameda County is allowing outdoor dining and indoor retail shopping starting today. [KRON 4]
- The Vault Garden is open at 555 California, reflecting the "new normal" with a fully outdoor restaurant. [SFGate]
- California will be mailing mail-in ballots to every registered voter for November. [KTVU]
- Bernie Sanders is reportedly "wrestling" with the revolution on the streets that isn't exactly the one he planned. [New York Times]
- President Trump, obviously on Twitter, issued a thinly veiled threat against protesters and "looters and lowlifes" who may be looking to protest at his rally in Tulsa tomorrow, telling them "you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis." [New York Times]
- And Twitter has flagged another tweet of the Donald's, labeling a video he reposted about "fake news" showing two toddlers as "manipulated media." [Associated Press]
- The Safari West Wildlife Preserve in Santa Rosa, closed since the pandemic began, reopens tomorrow with reservations. [KRON4]
