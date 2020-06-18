- Wildfires were burning on Thursday in South San Jose, Sonoma County near Cotati, and in Livermore today. The Livermore fire reached three alarms. [CBS SF]
- Berkeley police just announced a $50,000 reward in the case of a 19-year-old UC Berkeley student who was fatally shot Monday night. Seth Smith was found near Dwight Way and Valley Street, and his family is searching for answers, after he appears to have been randomly targeted while out for a walk. [CBS SF / KTVU]
- A 60-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the murder of his 80-year-old female roommate in SF's Richmond District. The elderly woman's death was ruled a homicide, but no other details have been released. [Bay City News]
- A Bay Area man, 46-year-old Wilhan Martono of Fremont, was just arrested on child sex trafficking charges in connection with an international operation that netted $21 million in two years. He is in custody at Santa Rita Jail awaiting extradition to Texas. [East Bay Times]
- There are multiple ways to celebrate Juneteenth around the Bay on Friday, both outdoors and from home. [KQED / 7x7]
- California lawmakers are moving to make Ethnic Studies a required course in the Cal State university system. [Associated Press]
- An apparent effigy of a body was found hanging from a noose on a tree near Lake Merritt early this morning, following reports of nooses that were actually exercise equipment by the lake a day earlier. [East Bay Times]
- PG&E's legal saga over the 2018 wildfire that leveled Paradise, California reached a climax of sorts today in Butte County, with a judge there ultimately fining them the statutory maximum of around $3.5 million for the deaths of 84 people. [Chronicle]
- Actress and former View co-host Raven-Symoné just announced her marriage to partner Miranda Maday today. [ABC 7]