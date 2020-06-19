The 49ers had their offseason workout in Tennessee, to avoid California's rigid COVID-19 restrictions. Guess what happened next.

“Jimmy G” is trending on Twitter right now, which might strike immediate fear that Garoppolo has died, or has contracted coronavirus. That’s not why he’s trending! He’s trending because the internet has discovered that Jimmy is also very attractive when Photoshopped with the face of a woman, leading many cis/het men to declare on Twitter that they would enjoy having sex with the lady iteration of Jimmy Garoppolo. But Jimmy G might have contracted coronavirus, as NFL.com broke the news late this morning that one of the 49ers has tested positive for COVID-19. Garoppolo is among the 49er players currently involved in an offseason workout being held in Nashville, Tennessee, moved there because California is not allowing large group gatherings. So yeah, smart move guys.

I’m told the entire group — which includes all the #49ers QBs and many other skill players — got tested this morning and are awaiting results. Players who flew into Nashville are grounded for now. https://t.co/i1D2zR4few — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 19, 2020

The 49ers have made only the briefest of statements on the matter, seen below. The Chronicle reports that “at least 15 skill-position players” are attending the offseason workout, so we can speculate and try to narrow it down. Per the Chron, George Kittle is among them, as is fullback Kyle “Juice” Juszczyk, as well as receiver Deebo Samuel, which we know because he broke his foot there on Tuesday. Jimmy G is there, as well as all backup quarterbacks C.J. Beathard, Nick Mullens, and Broc Rutter (all of whom are soooo much better than out-of-the-league Colin Kaepernick). All of the players will now remain quarantined in Nashville, presumably in their hotel rooms.

Statement from #49ers:



“Federal and state privacy laws prohibit our organization from commenting on the personal health of our employees.” — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) June 19, 2020

The NFL has the largest team rosters of any major sport at 53 players, so positive tests should not be as surprising. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tested positive this week, the Broncos’ Von Miller got it in April, and Saints coach Sean Payton reported he had coronavirus in March. But the latest cases come on the heels of Dr. Anthony Fauci casting doubt on the NFL season happening, telling CNN, “If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year."

NFL: We’re planning on having teams in their own stadiums and a bunch of fans showing up.



Dr. Fauci: Hold your own beer... pic.twitter.com/MnUsyHUoZC — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 18, 2020

That seems a nuclear option too far for many fans, but by August or September, may very much be on the table. Disappointed fans may want to keep in mind the dire assessment from the UCSF COVID-19 command center, that if the 49ers had won the Super Bowl in February, the parades might have fostered a far deadlier COVID-19 outbreak in the Bay Area and well beyond. This is bad, people, but it could be so much worse.



