49ers team owner Jed York, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, and General Manager John Lynch took to Instagram Wednesday to announce that they're auctioning off travel packages to fly to an away game with the team, have dinner with York and Lynch, and go down to the field with Shanahan and take photos with the players.

Also, auction winners will get put up in the 49ers' hotel, have a chance to attend the Saturday night meeting that Shanahan has to psych up the team, and head to the locker room to hang (and hopefully celebrate) with the Niners post-game.

Bidding is happening here, and the team says it's trying to raise $100 million — though it's not clear how many packages will be auctioned, and the current high bid is $10,500.

It's one of many packages being offered by NFL and other major league sports teams (and Ellen DeGeneres) under the All-In Challenge banner.

"We talk a lot about being 'all in' with the 49ers, and 'all in' means doing your best, being your best at all times," says Lynch in the video promo above. "I'm really proud of our organization, our players — I'm proud of all of America for being all in in defeating this virus."

The All-In Challenge recipients are all food-related non-profits like Meals on Wheels, Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry, which are all providing meals to families in need and frontline workers during this pandemic.

"The main thing is everyone does their part here. It's a tough time for everyone," says Shanahan, in full coach mode. "But there's no doubt we're going to get through this like we always do. Let's just do our best to help out the people in need."