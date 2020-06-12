- San Francisco is allowing some workers to return to offices on Monday, but there are a host of rules. Only workers who can't do their work remotely are allowed to go in, and occupancy at offices is capped at 20 percent. [Chronicle]
- 24-Hour Fitness is permanently closing dozens of locations, including 11 in the Bay Area. The fitness chain will not be reopening four of its locations in San Francisco, including one on Market Street in the Castro and one in Noe Valley. [CBS SF]
- In big tech-world news this week, longtime Facebook executive Chris Cox, who split from the company last year over a difference of opinion with Zuckerberg, has returned to the role of Chief Product Officer, and all is mended. Cox is seen as a potential heir to the CEO job if Zuck ever lets go of the reins. [The Verge]
- Irrespective of what states are doing, a new poll has found that 72 percent of Americans are still avoiding restaurants, and 90 percent are remaining masked in public. [Associated Press]
- Behind several other counties, Alameda County announced today that it would reopen indoor retail, churches, and outdoor dining on June 19. [KRON4]
- Some rain that sprinkled the region on Friday surprised a lot of people. [SFGate]
- Inspired by D.C. and Oakland, 100 volunteers in San Francisco painted "Black Lives Matter" in big yellow letters down the middle of Fulton Street between Webster and Octavia today. [Hoodline]
The community showing up to paint #BlackLivesMatter on Fulton Street— Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 12, 2020
Book-ended by City Hall & the African American Art & Culture Complex
San Francisco at its best! #BLM pic.twitter.com/o50jI8mTAg
- As promised to his supporters, Trump has now codified discrimination against trans people in healthcare, overturning Obama-era rules. [KTVU]
- The CDC, recognizing that people are going to be gathering all over this summer regardless of the pandemic, has released new guidelines on gatherings, saying people should be masked and as distanced as possible. [ABC7]
- A new book suggests that Melania Trump used her extra months in New York following Donald's election as leverage in renegotiating her pre-nup. [New York Times]