Protesters broke off from a peaceful demonstration near San Jose City Hall Friday afternoon, and a large group marched onto the 101 freeway and halted traffic, holding signs that said "Black Lives Matter" and "I Can't Breathe."

The protest, which began in downtown San Jose at 2 p.m., is one of dozens that have been taking shape around the country to express outrage over the police killing of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday. While Minneapolis is under a citywide curfew tonight, a protest is planned in Oakland that could be as large and raucous as those the city saw several years ago when the Black Lives Matter movement was taking hold.

Video from the protest in San Jose shows cars backed up on the freeway as about 100 protesters remained around 3:30, blocking all the southbound lanes. Several vehicles could be seen on KPIX's live helicopter feed trying to inch their way past the activists, and at one point a motorcyclist who was trying to move through them was shoved by a protester.

A second group of marchers also continued moving down Santa Clara Street in San Jose.

As Milwaukee TV journalist Asal Rezaei tweeted Friday afternoon, protests and highway closures were happening simultaneously in multiple cities at once, including New York, Los Angeles, Denver, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and Washington, D.C.