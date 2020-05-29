- A 30-year-old cyclist was "doored" by a vehicle and killed near Golden Gate Park Friday morning. The male cyclist collided with the opened door around 7:30 a.m. and was struck by an oncoming vehicle after flying into the road. [Hoodline]
- There will be a march against police brutality in San Francisco starting at noon on Saturday. The brief planned march will start at UN Plaza and go to City Hall. [Broke-Ass Stuart]
- The Safe Sleeping Village for the homeless, with room for 40 tents, opened today at Haight and Stanyan despite neighbors' protests and legal actions. [Hoodline]
- Marin County just announced that it will be reopening restaurants for outdoor dining starting Monday, as well as office spaces, and some beach parking lots. [Chronicle]
- The Oakland Police Department is saying that it stands with protesters who want to demonstrate in solidarity with Minneapolis residents over the killing of George Floyd, but they will not condone violence if it breaks out tonight. [ABC7]
- Governor Gavin Newsom spoke at length Friday about the killing of Floyd, and called on Californians to "be better as human beings." [CBS SF]
- A car linked to a fatal shooting in Rohnert Park on Wednesday was found in Clearlake, but its driver was released after being interviewed. [CBS SF]
- 23 Sonoma County wineries are reopening for visitors this weekend. [Chronicle]
- People are getting worked up on Twitter about a map that shows In-N-Out is the favorite fast-food restaurant of people in Nebraska and North Dakota, despite there not being any locations in those states. [Twitter]
- And here's a photo of a 103-year-old Massachusetts woman cracking open a Bud Light to celebrate her recovery from the coronavirus. [KTVU]
Photo: Rich Hay