- Stagnant water in downtown office buildings left empty for months could pose a health hazard as workers go back to work. Building owners now have to try to safeguard water systems from Legionnaires' disease, leaching metals from pipes, and more. [Chronicle]
- A five-year-old boy who went missing on Memorial Day at a beach along the American River in Sacramento has turned up dead. His body was found floating in the river by a family member during a search effort on Tuesday. [KRON4]
- Due to a still growing case count, Sonoma County is holding off on reopening hair salons and churches, despite OK from the state. [KTVU]
- A power outage last night affected around 6,000 PG&E customers in North Berkeley. [Berkeleyside]
- Two pedestrians were struck and killed by vehicles in separate incidents in San Jose last night. [Mercury News]
- The California DMV is reopening 46 more of its field offices tomorrow. [ABC 7]
- Nevada's casinos have the go-ahead to reopen on June 4. [Associated Press]
- Joe Biden called President Trump "an absolute fool" and "falsely masculine" for refusing to wear a face mask in public. [New York Times]
- The state of California filed suit this week against CBS, Disney, and the production company behind the show Criminal Minds, over longstanding sexual misconduct by a cinematographer that enjoyed grabbing crew members' genitals. [Associated Press]
Photo: Tim Trad