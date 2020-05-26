- San Francisco firefighters continue battling flare-ups at Pier 45 left from Saturday's four-alarm fire. Millions of more gallons of water were used today to put-out at least three hot spots after this weekend's demoralizing — and, for many, impoverishing — blaze at the iconic SF dock; SFFD spokesman Jonathan Baxter told media the fire department hopes to have the smoldering extinguished by the end of the week. [KPIX]
- Real estate groups are poised to sue California should Scott Wiener's proposed California State Bill 939 — which offers restaurants and bars the option to end leases early, as well as pay backed-up rent over the course of twelve months — be approved by the state’s Legislature. The president of the California Business Roundtable (CBR), said his organization plans to file a lawsuit in inorder to block the bill from passing, should it be approved by the state Senate and Assembly; CBR is citing that the bill would cripple landlords and real estate investors. [Eater SF]
- SFFD officials are still unclear as to how the inferno at Pier 45 began. Before investigators can survey the scene, all flare-ups and hot spots need to be put out — which, per earlier, are still in the process of being suffocated. [KTVU]
- San Francisco's homeless are dying at an alarming rate, with four individuals housed inside shelter-in-place hotel sites recently passing away; one of those deaths is medically related, the other three are speculated drug overdoses. [Chronicle]
- Balboa Theatre's beloved popcorn and other in-theatre treats, as well as merchandise, are attracting blockbuster crowds to their pop-ups. [Richmond Review]
- While many (read: most) SF bars and eateries continue struggling amid the pandemic, some restaurants and watering holes have caught their second-wind; comfort food and pantry staples appear to be common staples amongst those which are thriving. [Chronicle]
- Four juniors at Crystal Springs in Hillsborough launched an online jewelry store, raising money to help local COVID-19 response efforts through their sales. [KRON4]
- More DMV locations open throughout the Bay Area today; the state has now extended driver's license renewals. [NBC Bay Area]
- 22 workers at an Oakland McDonald's went on strike to demand better, safer working conditions and pay raises across the board. [Times-Herald]
- Twitter has now added fact-checking labels to President Trump's tweets... need we say more? [CNN]
- One local wordsmith is finding her inner-critic silenced as cultural beauty standards and routines fall to the wayside. [The Bold Italic]
Photo: Unsplash, via Philip Wyers