- The University of San Francisco has agreed to pay $2.5M over fraudulent allegations that it submitted misinformation to obtain AmeriCorps service grant money. The Justice Department announced the news Friday, citing that the U.S. Attorney's Office for California’s Eastern District said the private university was granted $1.7M for its teacher residency program, though the eligibly for those funds was based on falsified information USF provided in more than “1,500 timesheets” between 2014 to 2016. [Associated Press]
- Despite a stern warning from Mayor Breed, parks were packed yesterday with many people taking to the uncircled hillsides at Mission Dolores. “I think they are risking their lives,” one man said to KRON4: “[and] for better or worse, people are going to be people.” [KRON4]
- The woman who barricaded herself inside an Oakland motel room to protest housing insecurity left willingly yesterday morning — after a 16-hour standoff. Stefani Echevarría-Fenn chained herself, by the neck, to security bars outside of a window at the Palms Motel in a bid to bring attention to people experiencing homelessness and the "red tape" blocking their access to unoccupied hotel rooms the City previously stated were available to them: "We have had a small army of volunteers trying to access the hotel rooms that the city claims are available for unhoused folks [... but] the bureaucratic red tape is immense," Echevarría-Fenn says to KQED. [KQED]
- The front page of The New York Times today lists 1,000 souls who've left this mortal coil because of COVID-19 as the country inches closer to 100,000 coronavirus-related deaths. [NYT]
- And, as the pandemic's death toll continues to rise, 45 took it upon himself to go golfing for the first time since it began. [Washington Post]
- As San Francisco begins to slowly reopen, bar owners are struggling to meet new requirements — with many fearing they'll have to eventually close their doors for good. [KPIX]
- COVID-19 testing continues to lag in the East Bay as other Bay Area metros see increases. [Berkeleyside]
- Tomorrow, you can go to the beach (though you can't sunbathe in most cases), but shouldn't hold that annual Memorial Day cookout; here's a digestible list of what you can — and can't — do to celebrate Monday's holiday. [SFGate]
Image: Unsplash via Jason Hogan