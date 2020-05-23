- Mayor Breed cautions San Franciscans to heed social distancing guidelines this holiday weekend at our city's parks — or they could be "shut down." “We don’t want to shut down any parks but if it comes to that point where things are out of control and people aren’t following the guidelines, we won’t have a choice,” Mayor Breed warned in a COVID-19 update yesterday. [KRON4]
- Tom Hanks surprised graduating seniors at his Oakland alma mater. A graduate of the class of 1974, Hanks gave a virtual send off to the graduating seniors at Oakland's Skyline HIghschool, saying "good luck to you" and wishing them wellness and prosperity in the years to come. [ABC7]
- The cult-classic See's Candies starts production again in San Francisco and Los Angeles. [KTVU]
- Victoria's Secret announced it'll be closing 250 of its stores, with at least one of the three locations in San Francisco likely being affected. [Patch]
- Read the brief history of one of SF's most beloved, somewhat undervalued parks: South Park... where "Twitter was born." [Curbed SF]
- A ballot that would call for an increase in SF police foot beats across 10 districts is being encouraged by city supervisors Shamann Walton and Matt Haney. [SF Examiner]
- Mission District darling La Taqueria is expected to reopen for takeout this coming week. [Chronicle]
- Is social distancing the last nail in the coffin for serendipitous dating? [The Bold Italic]
- From Balboa Cafe's burgers to steaks from Izzy’s, here's where you can order Memorial Day staples — to-go. [Eater SF]
