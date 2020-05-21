- Sonoma County may reopen outdoor seating at restaurants and wineries starting this weekend. The county health officer is making a plea to the state. [KRON4]
- Napa County has already allowed indoor dining at restaurants to resume, and KPIX went to one restaurant that opened ahead of the county go-ahead. Fume is back open in downtown Napa, and customers said they were glad to be able to sit down and enjoy a meal. [CBS SF]
- 40 of California's 58 counties have already gotten the go-ahead to move into the second half of Phase 2 of reopening, including schools, malls, and restaurants. [ABC7]
- A UCSF doctor is predicting "exceedingly high" vaccination rates for COVID-19 once we have a vaccine, and "even anti-vaxxers" will be lining up to get it. [ABC7]
- At long last, former Full House and Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin and her husband are pleading guilty in the over-one-year-old college admissions fraud scandal, and will do some jail time. [CNN]
- Executive Director of the Transbay Joint Powers Authority Mark Zabaneh just announced his resignation. [SF Business Times]
- Trump says he is "considering" hosting the G7 summit, in person, at Camp David, to bring world leaders together in a show of normalization. [NYT]
- The Republican Party is now trying to distance itself from an apparently very bigoted candidate running for a House seat in the Central Valley. [Chronicle]
- As predicted, the latest iPhone software update includes a fix for Face ID with a mask, and a new notification program for potential COVID-19 exposure. [Associated Press]
Photo courtesy of Barndiva, Healdsburg