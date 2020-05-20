Two men in a Toyota Camry led CPH officers on a high-speed chase through three counties early Tuesday morning, reaching speeds of up to 130 miles per hour before ultimately being apprehended.

Officers first attempted to pull the vehicle over just after midnight on Tuesday morning for going 85 miles per hour on Highway 101 near Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park. As two CHP officers approached the vehicle on foot, it sped away down the freeway, and the officers gave chase. A CHP helicopter was also dispatched to track the vehicle as it reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour and sped through Marin County to the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

Video below, posted to Facebook by CHP-Golden Gate, shows the vehicle speeding past San Quentin and across the bridge. The suspects ultimately tried to ditch the car and walk through city streets in Richmond, but the chopper kept track of them and officers arrested both men.

As KPIX reports, this speedster was followed just hours later by another notably dangerous set of speeding incidents reported by the CHP by the same motorcyclist in Solano County. The motorcyclist was clocked at 114 miles per hour and ticketed Tuesday morning on westbound I-80 near the Lagoon Valley exit, only to get ticketed again seven miles away by another officer for going 86 miles per hour in a 65mph zone.

During the pandemic lockdowns, a few too many Bay Area drivers have been trying to get their kicks on the open roads, as the CHP has been noting on social media for weeks. A driver in early April was clocked going 139 miles per hour on I-80 in Hercules. And the CHP says it handed out 2,738 citations for speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour between March 19 and April 30 — nearly 50 percent more than they did during the same period last year.