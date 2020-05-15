There's another addition to what will likely, sadly be an extensive list of bar and restaurant casualties from the pandemic: seven-year-old Mikkeller Bar.

The San Francisco outpost of the famed Danish beer bar is calling it quits, and according to Uptown Almanac and a tipster, staff at the bar was informed this week. Also, the business is now up for sale for $390,000, claiming that it was doing monthly revenue of $317,000.

The bar began selling off its inventory for curbside pickup last month, and here's a list of what they had left as of two weeks ago, which may get updated again soon. It includes four-packs as well as bottles of wine and mead and full kegs of beer. You could take home a keg of Brouwerij West's Dog Ate My Homework saison, or a keg of Mikkeller San Diego's Chic Chic Chicary Porter or the Mikkeller flagship Beer Geek Breakfast, each for $100.

It's unclear if this solely spells trouble for the San Francisco location of Mikkeller, because this closure comes at a time when the company has dozens of locations that have been closed around Europe, as well as bars in San Diego and New York as well.

Mikkeller was founded by Danish brewer Mikkel Borg Bjergsø in the mid 2000s after some brewing experimentation with a friend, and his twin brother, Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø, helped put his beer on the map through his Copenhagen beer shop (Jeppe now has his own craft brewery, cheekily named Evil Twin). He opened the first Mikkeller Bar in Copenhagen in 2010, and the American expansion began in 2013 with the openings in San Diego and San Francisco.

SF beer geeks are certain to be said about this news, but at least you can take home a bit of what's left of the bar in the shape of a keg, if you have a hundy to spare.