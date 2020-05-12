A suspect is in custody for the second time in 24 hours after three apparently unprovoked assaults at a Safeway store in Fremont on Monday afternoon.

Fremont police arrested 37-year-old Marcell Washington of San Jose after he allegedly punched three people at the Safeway at 3902 Washington Blvd, in the Irvington District. One of the victims was a Safeway employee, and the other two were customers, as KPIX reports. Washington reportedly fled on a bicycle and was then tracked down by a police dog.

All three victims required medical attention and were treated and released by paramedics.

Police say they located the suspect near the intersection of Fremont Boulevard and Chapel Way, and when he refused to cooperate with arresting officers, the dog was "deployed." He was then taken into custody and booked into Santa Rita Jail on charges of assault and resisting arrest.

On 5/11, a suspect unprovokingly attacked 3 citizens in the Irvington District. A K9 officer located the suspect and deployed his K9 after the suspect fled and refused to obey commands. 37 year old transient Marcell Washington was arrested and booked:https://t.co/ZhVgy0a0c5 pic.twitter.com/naZUyOZfv6 — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) May 12, 2020

Washington, a transient, reportedly had an arrest record prior to this incident, primarily for robberies and thefts, according to police.

And as the Mercury News reports, Washington had just been released from jail on Monday morning following a robbery arrest, hours before the Safeway assaults. He had been booked into the Fremont Jail on Saturday May 9, where he remained in custody until Monday until being cited and given a future court date.

The Safeway incident happened at 1:09 p.m. It's not clear what time Washington was released from jail prior to that.

This incident follows on several reports from local law enforcement about re-offenders who re-offend shortly after getting released from jail under current state orders not to hold non-violent criminals in custody due to coronavirus concerns. Several of the largest outbreaks in the U.S. in recent weeks have been centered around prisons.