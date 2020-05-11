- Zuckerberg SF General is seeking help identifying a patient that has been in the hospital since Friday. A man in his 30s, 6'2" and around 350 pounds, was found unconscious at 170 Pacific Avenue Friday night. [ABC7]
- Two children have been identified as the victims of a freeway crash last Thursday in Oakland. 13-year-old Elijah Naidu and 8-year-old Candace Parks were killed after the vehicle they were in struck a Caltrans vehicle parked in the center divide on I-580, and then was struck by another oncoming car. [CBS SF]
- A Southern California ER nurse is sharing the story of her otherwise healthy father-in-law dying from COVID-19 in order to try to convince ignorant protesters of sheltering orders that they are ignorant. [ABC 7]
- At least one person died in a vehicle crash Sunday night along Grizzly Peak Boulevard in the Oakland hills when a silver SUV veered off the road. [CBS SF]
- Sonoma's Plaza Farmers' Market is no longer happening in the historic town plaza, and there's no band, but it is restarting on Tuesday evenings at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall parking lot. [CBS SF]
- See's Candies just donated thousands of boxes of chocolates to healthcare workers in Walnut Creek. [ABC7]
- Amtrak is requiring facial coverings for all passengers in stations and on trains starting Monday. [ABC7]
- Over the weekend, Grammy-winning soul singer Betty Wright died of complications from cancer at age 66. [Associated Press]
- Seinfeld and King of Queens actor Jerry Stiller, father of Ben Stiller, has died of natural causes at age 92. [Associated Press]
Photo: Vincent Gerbouin