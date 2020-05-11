A hiker in Mill Valley made a strange and potentially lethal discovery on Sunday afternoon, leading to the Berkeley bomb squad getting called across a bridge and a brief bit of drama.

The find was a military-green, antique-looking ordinance or ammunition of some kind, wires and all, found along Trail 6A off of Eagle Trail — just outside the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, but not really anywhere near the historic military forts in the Marin Headlines. As Marin County Sheriff’s Lt. Jesse Klinge tells KPIX, there were two military-grade canisters in all, "one above-ground, with wires and blasting caps and the second partially buried near the trail."

Map via Homestead Valley Land Trust