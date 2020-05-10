- Elon Musk threatened to move Tesla's Fremont factory to either Texas or Nevada after Alameda County declined their request to re-open this week. “Frankly, this is the final straw,” wrote Musk on Twitter, adding “Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately"; this may potentially mean that some 10,000 workers at the factory could lose employment. [The Sacramento Bee]
- The man attacked and killed in a Santa Cruz County shark attack Saturday has been identified as 26-year-old Ben Kelly. The twenty-something passed away Saturday after he was attacked by an "unidentified shark species" less than 100 yards from the shoreline at Manresa State Beach while surfing. [ABC7]
- Six arrests were made this week in relation to several SF arsons. The half-dozen caught all ranged in age from 39 to 57 years old, and each arrest was made, coincidentally enough, during National Arson Awareness Week; the arrests were conducted by members of the SFFD's Bureau of Fire Investigation and its SFPD Special Investigation Division. [KTVU]
- Delta Airlines temporarily suspends service to OAK over coronavirus concerns. [Mercury News]
- Newsom officially endorsed Joe Biden for president during a virtual fundraiser in partnership with the DNC. [KRON4]
- BART quietly added a San Jose stop to its "X-shaped" map this week, though there are still no talks of a concrete opening date for this part of BART's Silicon Valley extension. [Chronicle]
- From homemade mochi waffles to Zuni Cafe's renowned roast chicken delivered to your family's doorstep, here's how to celebrate Mother's Day in the Bay Area — with a gastronomic bend. [Eater SF]
- Mission Local's Lydia Chávez snapped a resonant message, scribbled on a slab of sidewalk, for all those celebrating the mothers in their lives today: "You are loved." [Mission Local]
