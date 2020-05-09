- Despite warnings from UCSF health experts, Dolores Park was filled with frisbee throwers, picnickers, and sunbathers by early Friday evening, many of whom were not abiding by social distancing practices. As UCSF’s town hall was streaming on Zoom, warning of the dangers that could come if we prematurely abandon social distancing and proper sanitation practices, Dolores park began filling with people not wearing masks and opening bottles of wine with friends. [Mission Local]
- Five DMV locations around the Bay Area began opening up again Friday. After weeks of idle, a handful of local DMVs opened their doors to same-day and scheduled appointments, and for services that require in-person visits, like driver license processing; the DMV still encourages using their online portals when possible. [ABC7]
- Facebook and Google will allow their employees to work from home until the end of 2020. As evidence builds that this pandemic will linger through the fall — if not winter or early 2021, by some estimates — Silicon Valley darlings Facebook and Google will allow workers to conduct their jobs remotely till the end of this calendar year; this news, too, comes after the recent announcement that Facebook dropped all of its company events for 2020. [KRON4]
- An early Saturday shooting left two injured in Oakland’s Eastlake neighborhood. [East Bay Times]
- After losing their jobs at Alexander's Steakhouse, fine dining chefs Shanna Vatsaloo and Angelina Teo are onto their newest venture, Makan Place — which focuses on bringing authentic Singaporean cuisine to your front door. [Eater SF]
- Rock music pioneer Little Richard has passed away at 87 years old. [NPR]
- Much like how Mayor Breed is threatening to close city parks over social distancing violations, Oakland's Mayor Libby is now warning the City of Oakland could make Lake Merritt off-limits, should people not take social distancing seriously. [KTVU]
- Here are places serving some of SF's best dumplings to enjoy over the weekend — delivered straight to your door. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Unsplash via Aaron Weiss, taken in December of 2019