- A 27-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in San Carlos early this morning for attempting to burglarize a gun store. The pair allegedly tried breaking some front glass but couldn't get past a security gate. [Bay City News]
- Three cruise ships are coming into the Bay to dock in Oakland, with only crew members on board and no apparent COVID-19 cases. Two are Norwegian cruise lines ships, and they may stay two to three months. [KRON4]
- SF has been shelling out $30,000 a day to pay for hotel rooms that have gone unoccupied. The city apparently over-estimated the need for rooms for first responders, and will now extend them to other essential workers who need to self-isolate. [Chronicle]
- California's Hispanic community continues to be hit the hardest by the coronavirus. [ABC7]
- As expected, Solano, Sonoma, and Napa counties are opening some businesses for curbside pickup and sales starting today, while the six other Bay Area counties are waiting either until May 18 or May 31. [Chronicle]
- Delta Airlines is suspending service to Oakland Airport through September. [CBS SF]
- Here's more on the fate of the San Francisco Art Institute, which announced it may have to close permanently in late March. [SF Weekly]
- A Rockridge neighbor has set up a live feed so people can see how long the line is at Trader Joe's. [Berkeleyside]
Photo: Chris Raymond