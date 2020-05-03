- The Marin County town of Bolinas has tested almost all of its residents for COVID-19 to help track disease — and of the 1,845 nasal and oral swab tests conducted late last month, all came back negative. The UCSF-partnered study is one in the most comprehensive of its kind in the country, with Dr. Bryan Greenhouse, who led UCSF’s participation in the testing project, applauding Bolinas' adherence to social distancing: “Zero infections detected in the community means that everyone’s efforts to adhere to social distancing have been working and that there is very little, if any, active infection. [UCSF]
- Matt Keough, the former Oakland Athletics pitcher and assistant, has died at 64 years old. The A's announced that Keough had passed away Saturday night, though they haven't provided further details on his death as of now. [KRON4]
- Gott's Roadside reopens in the Ferry Building. As the praised food hall and farmers market slowly begins to revamp, Gott’s Roadside — which has seven locations across the Bay Area, including the one inside the Ferry Building — is now open for takeout. [Chronicle]
- A San Jose motorist was killed earlier Sunday in what's believed to be a DUI-related crash. [Mercury News]
- From not touching red flags to golf carts limited to only one person at a time, golfers at the Presidio Golf course can expect new rules tomorrow as they hit the greens. [ABC7]
- A car accident early Saturday evening caused a major traffic jam on US-101 in SF. [KRON4]
- The Sonoma-Marin Fair's World's Ugliest Dog Contest is canceled this year over coronavirus concerns. [KPIX]
- With more than 20 percent of all the jobs in San Francisco lost due to COVID-19, the City begins planning for an economic comeback. [SF Examiner]
- Two-inch-long "murder hornets" from East Asia arrive in Washington state and are expected to establish themselves as a new invasive threat to our country's bee populations — as if 2020 couldn't get any more bonkers. [New York Times]
Image: Unsplash via Matthew Ronder-Seid