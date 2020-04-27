- An attempted traffic stop in Rohnert Park turned into a high-speed chase all the way into San Francisco on Saturday morning. The suspect sped across the Golden Gate Bridge and through the toll plaza, at which point a CHP plane continued tracking him and he was pulled over at gunpoint by Park Police in the Presidio. [CBS SF]
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has officially issued her endorsement of Joe Biden for president. No surprise here, but she said in a video message that Biden is the "personification of hope and courage, values, authenticity, and integrity." [New York Times]
- A 24-year-old man wearing, ironically, a "Death Proof" t-shirt, was shot and killed by Napa police on Friday after he allegedly stole ammunition at a Walmart, led police on a chase, and exited his vehicle holding a firearm. [KRON4]
- There was only one new COVID-19 death recorded in the Bay Area on Sunday, but Los Angeles County recorded 18 new deaths. [KABC]
- Despite the closure of its municipal parking lots on weekends, Sausalito is still seeing weekend crowds congregating on its waterfront. [KRON4]
- BART may start giving out free face masks to riders who don't have them. [ABC7]
- Another inmate at Santa Rita Jail in the East Bay has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the current total to nine inmates and two staff who are currently infected — and 22 others have recovered from the virus. [ABC7]
- A woman shot video that's gone viral of a crowded American Airlines flight from New York to Raleigh, North Carolina with little social distancing. [WABC]
- Las Vegas has become a kind of "ground zero" for the American jobs crisis, with the highest percentage of residents in the nation who are employed in the leisure and hospitality industries. [New York Times]
Photo: Francisco Delgado