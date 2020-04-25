- Solano County Public Health officials announced Friday its shelter-in-place order is now extended through May 17. With nearly 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Solano County and four deaths, city officials opted to prolong their shelter-in-place order into mid-May; San Francisco is expected to follow suit, perhaps adding a “few more weeks" or "even a month" to its existing shelter-in-place order scheduled to lift on May 4. [Bay City News / NBC Bay Area]
- San Francisco is pivoting to move some of the homeless into RVs later next month. In the ever-evolving game of musical chairs that is the City's handling of unsheltered populations, SF supervisors said yesterday that they hope to relocate a large portion of the city's homeless, who test positive for COVID-19, into RV parks by mid- to late-May. [San Francisco Public Press]
- Doctors and scientists grow concerned about a second wave of COVID-19 striking California before the year's end. "The second [of coronavirus] is going to be the seasonality," said Dr. Nicholas Testa, the chief medical officer with Dignity Health Southern California, adding that health experts aren’t' yet sure on how seasonally affected the novel pathogen is; practices like social distancing and contact-tracing during this second wave will be just as important as they are now. [ABC7]
- The massive community-wide testing effort underway in the Mission District could skew SF's COVID-19 case count much higher than previously thought. [Mission Local]
- Tony Bennet's "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" sing-along starts at noon today. [Chronicle]
- Yes: in 1918, there really was an “anti-mask league” in San Francisco during the Spanish flu pandemic. [PolitiFact]
- Practically half of our city's restaurants may close as a result of the current pandemic. [ABC7]
- Some financial analysts expect Disney to shutter theme parks until 2021. [USA Today]
- Wild animal sightings continue to grow in SF — with a mothering turkey taking to Potrero Hill to nest being one. [KRON4]
- Here's where you can snag a locally-made, objectively chic face mask. [The Bold Italic]
- Writer and owner of Prune in New York, Gabrielle Hamilton's piece in the New York Times is a must-read for those not yet clear about how hard it is to keep an eating establishment afloat during a global crisis — though, sometimes, it's best to just allow it to gracefully sink. [New York Times]
Image: Unsplash via Matt Safian