- Two San Francisco women, Carmelita Barela, 36, and Rosetta Shabazz, 32, were charged in federal court for trying to rob a Walgreens in Civic Center while loudly coughing in the direction of the manager. The alleged incident happened on April 6, and both women face charges of "robbery affecting interstate commerce." [CBS SF]
- SF health officer Dr. Grant Colfax revealed on Friday that there are 113 confirmed coronavirus cases at SF long-term care facilities. That means there are dozens more than were already publicly known. [Chronicle]
- Mayor London Breed said the city's shelter-in-place order is "very likely" to be extended past the current May 3 expiration date. [Bay City News]
- A lawsuit is alleging that Costco, Trader Joe's and other stores hiked their egg prices as the pandemic began. [SFGate]
- DoorDash, Postmates and Instacart are all trying to boost health benefits for their front-line workforce. [Chronicle]
- The president of the school board is pushing the SF Unified School District to host a tent camp for the homeless. [SF Public Press]
- Martinez native Jonny Cota took home the big prize on Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn's new fashion competition show Making the Cut. [Mercury News]
