- Due to the current pandemic sweeping the globe, organizers of this year's Burning Man have opted to cancel the 2020 event at Black Rock City and will instead host a "virtual Burning Man.” The left-of-center gathering that’s amassed a cult-like following over the decades was officially canceled Friday by organizers, though arrangements for an all-inclusive digital experience are in the works: "On a virtual playa, there’s no limit to who can participate. The virtual event will be ticketed, but a price has not been announced." [The Guardian]
- Only a few citations have been issued by SFPD to individuals breaking the shelter-in-place order since the police department began more strictly enforcing the edict last week. Educating the public is still the SFPD's primary tactic to assuring the order is obeyed, issuing a single warning to offenders before eventually giving a citation; San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott made it clear earlier this month that “[SFPD is] not warning you twice, so please heed to these orders." [Chronicle]
- The Bay Area has become a litmus test and guiding star for the nation on how to combat the ongoing pandemic. Nearly four weeks since most of the Bay Area issued its historic shelter-in-place order, it's clear our slice of Northern California did (and continues doing) something right — a series of concise decisions which have helped "flatten the curve," offering a glimmer of hope to the country that a semblance of normalcy could return soon, should such measures be implemented and heeded. [Politico]
- A 63-year-old woman was killed on State Route 242 in Concord last night after an object came hurtling through the vehicle’s windshield. [ABC7]
- Episodes of crime are dropping globally amid the COVID-19 pandemic. [KRON4]
- More sourdough starters are turning up in San Francisco – hung from tree branches, tacked onto wooden walls, put inside tiny curb-side libraries, you name it. [Mission Local]
- Go down a gastronomic rabbit hole and take a gander at these Bay Area Michelin-starred restaurants now offering delivery and pick up. [Eater SF]
- Yes: it's likely the San Francisco Art Institute may never return to its former glory — or, at the very least, will have a hard uphill climb to resemble its pre-COVID-19 self. [KQED]
Image: Courtesy of Unsplash via Denys Nevozhai