- Two adults and a toddler were hit by gunfire in a freeway shooting Sunday evening on I-580 in Oakland. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. near the 580/24 interchange, and all three victims were being treated for "moderate gunshot wounds." [Chronicle]
- KTVU held a virtual forum Sunday night with the mayors of San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and Berkeley. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said, "we have very clear evidence that suggests what we have done, has saved lives, has bought time for our health system to get ready for the surge." [KTVU]
- The San Francisco inmate population has been reduced by almost half since late January. District Attorney Chesa Boudin said that there are 766 now jailed in SF, down from 1,238 on January 21. [Chronicle]
- The City of Oakland is opening a new drive-thru testing facility for essential workers. The testing center, at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center, will be focused on healthcare workers, grocery and food bank employees, and homeless outreach personnel. [KRON4]
- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area climbed above 3,500 over the weekend, and the local death toll rose to 89 as the nation's neared 10,000. [SFist]
- Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms are heading through the Bay Area today, with a warm-up coming by Wednesday. [ABC 7]
- The Santa Clara Convention Center began accepting recovering coronavirus patients Sunday — it will serve as a quarantine space after hospitalization is no longer needed. [KRON4]
- An Uber driver in Phoenix turned to the news media when he was refused paid leave while quarantining himself after a possible coronavirus exposure, and now he's being paid. [New York Times]
- Gilead Sciences announced that it has cut the production time in half for its experimental COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir, which is in ongoing trials. [SF Business Times]
- A house fire Sunday night in East Oakland displaced at least two people. [CBS SF]
- A white nationalist group called the Russian Imperialist Movement is being labeled a terrorist group, the first instance for such a group. [New York Times]
- A tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus, likely in a human-to-cat transmission. [CBS SF]
Photo: Rodrigo Soares