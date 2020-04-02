SoMa queer nightclubs The Stud and Oasis are both doing shows, both live and recorded, that you can enjoy from home while also supporting these nightlife businesses in a time of crisis.

The Stud just announced that it will be doing a live Saturday drag showcase hosted by house drag mistress VivvyAnne ForeverMore called "Drag Alive!" The show will air on Twitch every Saturday for the foreseeable future starting at 6:30 p.m. PT. As KQED reports, the first show will have a stellar lineup that includes the great Peaches Christ — who once upon a time used to perform at The Stud in Trannyshack — along with Fauxnique, Honey Mahogany, Jillian Gnarling, and Christeene, among others.

A lot of live drag shows have moved onto Twitch, where viewers can readily tip the performers using Venmo or Patreon. Local queen Cash Monet has a whole weekly schedule of shows on there.

But over at Oasis, the nightclub has launched Oasis TV on YouTube. Premiering Friday, April 3 will be a new drag "Sex and the City Live" episode, "What Goes Around Comes Around." And club owner D'Arcy Drollinger (who plays Samantha), is asking viewers and fans to donate to the club's Indiegogo campaign.

There are also episodes of "Three's Company Live," "Golden Girls Live," and more.

"We may not be able to leave our homes at the moment, but Oasis will continue to be your source for quality entertainment," Drollinger said in a note to fans. And she added, "The concept of Oasis started as a Cabaret / Nightclub, but as we grew it was clear that it was also a community clubhouse – we feel this now more than ever. So THANK YOU for your continued support, both emotionally and financially, for believing in the dream and keeping Oasis alive so we all have a place to return to when this is over."

Photo: VivvyAnneForevermore/Instagram