Under newly released orders from the San Francisco Department of Public Health and five other Bay Area counties, the current stay-at-home guidelines are extended through May 3, and there are some new restrictions as well.

Health officers in six counties — San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, and Marin — issued a joint extension order today that extends the previous shelter-in-place orders issued the week of March 16 through May 3 — the original order had only gone through April 7.

And, as ABC 7 and other outlets are reporting, the updated order makes further specific restrictions around playgrounds, golf courses, and picnic areas — all are closed and off limits — and funerals that occur before May 3 are officially limited to 10 or fewer attendees.

This is a sad affair but reflects similar restrictions that were put in place in Italy, where over 10,000 people have now perished from COVID-19 and have mostly had to do so without formal funeral ceremonies.

In Germany, restrictions announced last week prohibited gatherings of more than two people.

The guidelines around funerals also follow reports of further outbreaks in Orthodox Jewish communities in Israel and New Jersey, where community members are flouting social-distancing orders in order to adhere to strict funeral gathering rituals.

The new Bay Area orders place further restrictions on construction, and they command all businesses deemed essential that remain open to establish "social distancing protocols" by April 3. Most grocery stores in the six counties included have already established these — and, for now, as before, Napa, Sonoma, and Solano counties are lagging behind and may issue similarly revised orders soon.

Also: No playing sports involving the touching of a shared ball with anyone outside your household.

Photo: Rhodi Lopez