- Three employees at three different Southern California grocery stores have tested positive for the coronavirus. One of the three was an employee at a Gelson's on Sunset Boulevard in the tony LA neighborhood of Pacific Palisades. [ABC 7]
- Gilead Sciences CEO Daniel O'Day put out an open letter over the weekend explaining that the company is "working at unprecedented speed" to test its antiviral drug remdesivir against COVID-19. The company's new program for mini trials at hospitals began last week, allowing doctors to treat several patients at once with the drug. [Business Times]
- Instacart shoppers are planning an "invisible picket line" today in which they do not use the app in protest for hazard pay and other protections from the coronavirus. [CBS SF]
- Easter no more: Trump has reversed himself and, listening to health experts, extended shelter-in-place orders through April 30. [New York Times]
- Mayor London Breed and other Bay Area leaders are expected to make a similar extensions for residents here through May 1. [KTVU]
- Costco is reducing hours nationwide and closing all locations at 6:30 p.m. [Chronicle]
- The FDA has given emergency approval for the use of two anti-malarial drugs in treating COVID-19. [KRON4]
- A Berkeley lab forced to put its own DNA-editing work on pause is now pivoting to processing COVID-19 tests. [Berkeleyside]
- A CBS News executive, Maria Mercader, has died of COVID-19 at age 54. [CNN]
- Songwriter John Prine, 73, is in critical condition with COVID-19. [KQED]
- FEMA and a Christian humanitarian aid organization called Samaritan's Purse have set up a 68-bed field hospital in a meadow in New York's Central Park. [CNN]
- Some super creepy fake police roadblocks have been happening around Colorado in which masked individuals pose as cops, pull people over on roads and highways, and ask why they are violating stay-at-home orders. [Denver Post]
Photo: Wonderlane