As our shut-in lives settle into routines, the Bay Area has been responding in its own spirited ways — though not yet in quite as inspired ways as Italians and their balcony choral sessions.

In Mill Valley, it's a nightly howl at 8 p.m. from every front porch, as the Chronicle reports. Some yip and bark, and sometimes the dogs join in, because that's what dogs do when there's howling (or a siren). And apparently someone piped in with a saxophone solo on a recent night.

In Sonoma County, a new tradition has started of singing along out your window or on your deck with Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" as it plays on radio station KSVY (91.3 FM) every night at 7 p.m.

Community-bolstering events like this are happening around the globe during this pandemic crisis and time of uncertainty. We're all pretty isolated, and we're all itching to hear from each other again. Musicians play from balconies in Brazil, and people sing from balconies in Astoria, Queens, as The Atlantic reports.

Up in Vancouver, B.C., residents are emerging from homes and apartments at 7 p.m. each night to delivery cheers and applause for the city's healthcare workers on the front lines of this crisis. As Fox affiliate Q13 reports, it all began with a Facebook event that was posted last week.

Stay strong and keep singing, everybody.



Photo: ger1axg/Wikimedia