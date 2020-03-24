One week in to a shelter-in-place order and a growing global pandemic, San Francisco was its beautiful self on Sunday — just nearly devoid of people.

Plenty of pictures and video went around of too many people jogging at Chrissy Field, etc. But much of the city was dead quiet, as this gorgeous but eery drone footage from Space Race Studio shows. Their drone capture and empty Columbus Avenue in North Beach, the silent canyon of California Street downtown, the boarded-up storefronts of the Mission and the Haight, and dead quiet Fisherman's Wharf, all in broad daylight.

Screenshot via Space Race Studio/YouTube

It truly looks like scenes from a movie about a post-apocalyptic San Francisco, or something straight out of The Last Man on Earth.



[h/t: Laughing Squid]



