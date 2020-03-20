- Governor Gavin Newsom issued an order for all 40 million Californians to stay home except for essential trips. The move is the first such statewide order to shelter in place, and Newsom issued the dire warning that more than half the state could be infected in eight weeks if we do not act. [New York Times]
- Mayor London Breed slammed President Trump for continuing to call it the "Chinese virus." [KRON4]
- On Friday, President Trump announced that student loan interest would be suspended and payment requirements are suspended as well. [Chronicle]
- An ABC 7 news producer sheltering at home after his wife began showing symptoms over the weekend, but her test results still aren't back. [ABC 7]
- ABC 7 also took a drive around SF to prove that everything is pretty much empty and closed. [ABC 7]
- Since there is no traffic, express lane tolls are being suspended at least through April 7 on highways 580, 680, and 237. [CBS SF]
- Congress passed legislation making coronavirus testing free. [New York Times]
- Wuhan had its second day with no new infections, but the worldwide death toll 10,000 on Friday, and Americans are being told not to travel abroad. [Associated Press]
- Not that this should matter to anyone, but Tom Brady has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. [ABC 7]