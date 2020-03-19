- Nancy Pelosi is hosting in a live telephone town hall on the coronavirus pandemic as we speak. You can join in the call at 855-756-7520 ext. 57421#
- After the number of confirmed San Francisco cases rose to 70 Thursday, Mayor London Breed said "We are preparing for the surge that we think is coming relatively soon." [Examiner]
- Governor Gavin Newsom said that if mitigation measures aren't taken, 56 percent of the state population — 25.5 million Californians — could be infected with the coronavirus within 8 weeks. [SFGate]
- Newsom was seeking $1 billion in federal emergency aid to prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases. [CBS SF]
- An inmate was found dead at a correctional facility in Milpitas and coronavirus is being investigated as a possible cause. [CBS SF]
- Hate crimes appear to be on the rise against Asian Americans due in part to right-wing rhetoric about the "Chinese coronavirus," and now a coalition of Asian American groups in California is asking people to submit their stories. [Chronicle]
- The coronavirus pandemic has led e-scooter companies Lime and Bird to pull much of their fleets of the streets. [Streetsblog]
- Berkeley is relaxing its parking enforcement during the shelter-in-place order — shouldn't SF? [Berkeleyside]
- Tesla had been continuing to make cars, but now they are not, even though Elon Musk is in the camp that the panic around the coronavirus will do more damage than the virus itself. [New York Times]
Photo: David Barajas