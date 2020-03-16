- The CDC has now issued a recommendation nationwide that all gatherings of 50 people or more should be canceled for eight weeks, including weddings and church services. They stopped short of telling schools or businesses to shut down. [KRON4]
- Stories are circulating about patients being reinfected with the coronavirus, and scientists say this is a highly unlikely explanation for those who re-test positive. The cases of this in China, they believe, are likely due to faulty testing and patients who are declared recovered before they fully are. [Los Angeles Times]
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is keeping House reps and staffers on the job, and saying "We are the last to leave," despite one Congressional staffer already testing positive for the virus. The House is planning to begin work on a second coronavirus relief bill. [Chronicle]
- Members of the longshoremen's union are expressing worry about the possibly virus-contaminated trash that has been left behind after the Grand Princess cruise ship left port Sunday night. [KTVU]
- Starting Sunday, Starbucks moved to a to-go only model for the next two weeks. [WIAT via KRON4]
- Starting Tuesday, all restaurants in New York City are moving to takeout and delivery only. [Grub Street]
- Much like China has been doing, Israel is reportedly tapping a trove a previously undisclosed cellphone data to track its citizens and see if they have crossed paths with people who tested positive. [New York Times]
- A former lieutenant governor of Florida took to Twitter to bitch about the fact that his family vacation was "destroyed" by the closing of ski resorts in Colorado. [Denver Post]
- 18 musicians discuss how they're bracing for and dealing with the coming year in which more and more live shows may be canceled. [Vulture]
Photo: Robert Bye