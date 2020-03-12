- President Trump's ban on travel to Europe sent airline stocks plummeting. United Airlines stock is down over 16 percent. [New York Times]
- Nancy Pelosi suggested that people greet each other "eastern style" with a bow, and that even elbow bumps might be unwise. Also, the House introduced some emergency coronavirus legislation to pay for free testing and nutrition support for families. [Chronicle]
- Following similar bans in San Francisco and Santa Clara County, Governor Newsom issued a statewide ban on gatherings over 1,000 people. [KTVU]
- Marin County now has three confirmed coronavirus cases. [CBS SF]
- A Grand Princess passenger describes frustrating disorganization with the disembarkation process, and being told to re-board the ship after finally getting off because the wrong group had been called. [ABC 7]
- Expect more stories like this: A passenger who flew on JetBlue from New York to Florida just tested positive for the coronavirus. [KRON4]
- Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff just announced that the company is donating $1.5 million to the fight against the coronavirus, including $1 million to UCSF’s COVID-19 Response Fund. [Salesforce]
- BART is seeking emergency funds from multiple government agencies after seeing a 30-percent drop in ridership. [KTVU]
- There are now two NBA players who have tested positive for the virus, both on the Utah Jazz. [ABC 7]
Photo: Ashim D'Silva