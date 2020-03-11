A 23-year-old Bay Area woman has finally, happily, arrived back on land in Oakland after a the two-week ordeal of riding on the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship to Hawaii and back. She was on the cruise with her grandparents, she's been tweeting consistently about the experience, and she tweeted a cute video of her grandmother doing a little happy dance after they disembarked on Monday.

"Safe to say they are relieved to be on land?" tweets Santa Clara University grad Michelle Heckert, showing her grandmother Adelina Serata in an N95 mask doing a little dance.

Heckert and her grandparents are now in quarantine at Travis Air Force Base and she tells KTVU that they are happy to have a little more space to move around here on land than sequestered in their cabin. "We seem to laugh and dance a lot more than some of the others," she says.

Here they are having a breakfast sing-along today to "Oh What a Beautiful Morning."

late morning breakfast sing-a-long to start the day off right 🔈 feat. grandpa checking his social media 😂 #GrandPrincess #CoronaVirusUpdate #quarantine pic.twitter.com/lczHlZpxw4 — Michelle Heckert (@WhatTheHeckert) March 11, 2020

And here's her grandma getting a little exercise in on a small deck.

Heckert holds a degree in music and she tells the Sacramento Bee that she wrote songs and made videos for Twitter along the way to "de-stress." And, she says, "My grandma loves the attention. It’s given us all something to do and look forward to."