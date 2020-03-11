- BART is reporting a 25 percent drop in ridership over the past two weeks. [KRON4]
- After a spike in cancellations and a "material" drop in travel bookings, Alaska Airlines is considering exiting a few markets and cutting some flights in April and May. [SF Business Times]
- The Bay Area count of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 96. [KRON4]
- Senior centers in Santa Clara County are curtailing group activities. [CBS SF]
- Amazon has canceled its Web Services Summit which was scheduled for mid-April at the Moscone Center. [SFGate]
- A 3.8M earthquake rattled the town of Truckee near Lake Tahoe last night. [SFGate]
- Chicago is postponing its St. Patrick's Day parade. [ABC 7]
- Like President Trump, Biden and Sanders still haven't stopped shaking people's hands at events. [New York Times]
- The Warriors lost to the Clippers Tuesday night 131-107 in front of a half-full Chase Center. [Bay City News]