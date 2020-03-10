- Mayor London Breed today announced she was putting the director of SF's Department of Building Inspection, Tom Hui, on leave. He's accused of giving preferential treatment to permit expeditor Walter Wong in the investigation being conducted by City Attorney Dennis Herrera, and accepting gifts of fancy dinners. [CBS SF]
- Coachella promoters Goldenvoice confirmed what was rumored last night, that Coachella is being postponed until October over virus fears. The new weekends will Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 23-25, and there's no confirmation that the lineup will be exactly the same. [Chronicle]
- The coronavirus cluster connected to the Grand Princess February cruise to Mexico has grown with another East Bay case. Alameda County announced a new case Tuesday linked to the cruise, which makes 14 in all including the Placer County man who died. [CBS SF]
- LouAnn and David Wood, a couple who was still aboard the Grand Princess today as it's being evacuated, described their experience. [SFGate]
- Two more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Santa Clara County, bringing the largest single-county count in the Bay Area to 45. [KRON4]
- San Francisco is planning to provide housing to any potential homeless patients with COVID-19, in leased RVs and in hotels. [ABC 7]
- The SF Public Defender is calling for the release of pre-trial inmates who might be vulnerable to the coronavirus. [CBS SF]
- A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in East Oakland this morning. [CBS SF]
- There's still a Warriors game tonight at the Chase Center, but Supervisor Aaron Peskin is pushing to get the games canceled or have audiences limited the way that Santa Clara County has with the Sharks at the SAP Center. [Mission Local]