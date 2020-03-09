- The Grand Princess cruise ship is still awaiting its move into San Francisco Bay. As of 8:30 a.m. the ship is still sitting about 40 miles from the Golden Gate, and four transport buses are waiting at the dock in Oakland to take the first group of passengers to quarantines. Docking is expected between 11 a.m. and noon. [CBS SF / KTVU]
- The U.S. State Department issued a broad warning against cruise ship travel. The warning came alongside new CDC guidance advising those with underlying health issues and older travelers to avoid cruises. [KRON 4]
- A 5.8M earthquake struck off the Humboldt County coast last night around 8 p.m., near Eureka. [Mercury News]
- A worker at NASA's Ames Research Center in Mountain View has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the facility to move to mandatory telework status. [Chronicle]
- An Oakland-based dog trainer was found guilty last week in Contra Costa County of four felony counts of animal cruelty. [Chronicle]
- There was another plunge in U.S. stock markets this morning driven in part by the oil market. [Associated Press]
- The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, set to begin this week in Indian Wells, near Palm Springs, has been called off. [Associated Press]
Photo: Davide Zemiti