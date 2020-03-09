SF firefighters successfully put out a one-alarm fire in Dolores Heights on Sunday evening, but it was without some drama according to some neighbors.

The blaze broke out around 6:19 p.m. Sunday in a three-story building at 933 Dolores Street, as KPIX reports, and the SFFD said it was actively working the fire at 6:39 p.m. It appears to have broken out in an upper unit that was under construction.

But neighbor Jeffrey Contaldo says that there were guests in an Airbnb unit in the building just below the fire. He tells KPIX, "I had to scream at the people in the Airbnb apartment, ‘Get out! There’s a fire above you!' They didn’t leave until they felt the water from the firefighters coming down on them." Wife Susie Denegree Contaldo posted the video of the fire to Facebook.

"Very scary thing to come home to this eve," she writes. "This is my worst nightmare."

In the video you can see the firefighting effort move quickly to extinguish the flames.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the blaze, though the Citizen app reported that one person on the scene was being "evaluated" for smoke inhalation.

There's no word yet what might have caused the fire, which was widely visible around the Mission.